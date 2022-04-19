When a week has passed since the death of Freddy Rincón, the great soccer player who shone with the Colombian National Team in the 1990s, Details of what happened on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10, are still being known, the day before the accident that ended up claiming his life.

According to Rincón’s friends, The former soccer player stayed from noon until around 11:30 pm at the home of Harold Saa, a salsa musician, and one of his closest friends.

In the property that is located in the Ciudad Córdoba neighborhood of Cali, Rincón would have shared a lunch with several people unrelated to soccer. Then, he would have enjoyed the Sunday local football game until he supposedly went out with other people to the ‘El Bronxs’ nightclub, on Calle Quinta with Carrera 26.

‘El Bronxs’ is a bar recognized for its predilection for salsa. Photo: Facebook: The Bronx, Archive EL TIEMPO

According to Harold Saa, from his house, Rincón would have gone out with Diana Lorena Cortés, one of the occupants of the vehicle involved in the serious accident during the early hours of Monday. The 43-year-old woman would be the mother of a goddaughter of the musician.

At the disco, Rincón would have met Manuela Patiño, the other person who has so far been identified as one of the passengers in the Ford van in which the former soccer player was traveling and who, at around 4:37 am, collided with the bus. Of mine.

Given the concern about the reasons that led Rincón to spend so much time in the salsa musician’s house, Maritza Saa, Harold’s sister, recounted the reasons why the former soccer player was practically “one more member” of his household. One of the reasons, related to money, the most striking.

‘No one here asks me for money’

On January 14, 2000, Freddy Rincón kisses the winner’s trophy after defeating Vasco da Gama 4-3 in the World Club Championship soccer final at the Maracana Stadium. Photo: VANDERLEI ALMEIDA / AFP

“This house (the 4 floors of the Saa house) was also his. He told me: ‘manita, save me aguapanela with milk, but let the milk stay well down’, he liked Klim milk and asked me to buy it whole. I poured him almost half the jar and he brought the loaves. He also called me to order the fish: ‘Manita, get them for me, when I get there, I’ll give it to you,’ said Martiza in a conversation with ‘El País’, from Cali.

About the charm that the house had for Rincón, the woman said that it had to do with the fact that they did not ask for money.

“Freddy told me: ‘The only house I live in besides mine is this one, because nobody asks me for money here, not even the children.‘. She always repeated it to us. When sometimes they asked him for money, people who came from outside, we told him to pretend to be asleep. We always respect him,” Saa said.

The Prosecutor’s Office is collating all the evidence and testimonies within the investigation into Rincón’s death.

