More than fifteen days have passed since the serious accident that ended the life of Freddy Rincón, a historic soccer player for the Colombian National Team, and the echoes for the death of the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’ do not stop resonating.

Although the Attorney General’s Office has already shared great findings about the step-by-step accident in the early hours of Monday, April 11, in which the truck in which Rincón was traveling collided with a MÍO bus in Cali, those close to the emblematic ’19’ tricolor have not yet finished digesting their departure.

Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, Rincón’s friend on and off the pitch, recalled the last time they played soccer with his ‘brother’. In addition, he dedicated some beautiful words to her.

‘When one gives love one does not forget…’

September 5, 1993: Freddy Rincón celebrating with Carlos Valderrama, better known as ‘Pibe’, and other teammates from the Colombian National Team. See also Freddy Rincón, after elimination: "Colombian football is in the UCI"

“A brother left me, it was tough news”Valderrama told the microphones of ‘Win Sports’ this Thursday, about Rincón’s death.

“I have a saying, when you give love you don’t forget… I will never forget Freddy”he added.

At the end of his talk about Rincón, Valderrama recalled that, despite having been in retirement for some time, they had shared a soccer game just two months before the accident.

“The last time I played with him was now in January, in a match in Ocaña with ‘Tino'”closed the ‘Pibe’.

