The medical situation of former soccer player Freddy Rincón, after the accident suffered in the early hours of this Monday, continues to be a reserved prognosisas confirmed by the doctors at the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali.

What has been known so far is that the ex-soccer player underwent surgery due to the severe head trauma that he presented due to the collision of the van in which he was traveling with a bus from MÍO, the mass transportation system of the Valle del Cauca capital.

In the early hours of this Monday, Freddy Rincón’s two eldest children arrived at the facilities of the medical center where their father is hospitalized to accompany him in the difficult moment.

In the last hours, the eldest, Sebastián Rincón, published a heartfelt message on social networks: “I know that with your prayers and positive energy the old man is going to get out of this.”

Simultaneously, Adriana Lucumí, Sebastián’s mother and who was Freddy Rincón’s wife in the past, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account.

Accompanying a photo of Freddy, with “Sebas” and Freddy Stiven, the two eldest sons of the old glory of Colombian soccer, the woman pointed out:

“Strength Freddy. God bless you”.

Freddy and his two older children, in Adriana’s message.

Minutes later, Lucumí shared a message from Sebastián, with another photo, in which he asks: “a chain of prayer for the health of my father”.

A white heart accompanied the image.

The second message from Adriana Lucumí.

