Freddy Rincón: the emotional photos with Sebastián, his son, when he was a baby

Sebastián Rincón, one of the two eldest sons of Freddy Rincón, the legendary former soccer player who died last week after a serious traffic accident, shared some heartfelt images on social networks on Wednesday.

In the photographs you can see Freddy Rincón, in 1994, when Sebastián, his son with Adriana Lucumí, was born.

On Twitter, Sebastián, a current soccer player who plays in Argentina, decided to put one of the images as a profile picture.

On Instagram, he shared two photos with a heart as the only message.

