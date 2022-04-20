Thursday, April 21, 2022
Freddy Rincón: the emotional photos with Sebastián, his son, when he was a baby

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
Freddy RincÃ³n: the emotional photos with SebastiÃ¡n, his son, when he was a baby

The footballer who plays in Argentina published the images on social networks.

Sebastián Rincón, one of the two eldest sons of Freddy Rincón, the legendary former soccer player who died last week after a serious traffic accident, shared some heartfelt images on social networks on Wednesday.

In the photographs you can see Freddy Rincón, in 1994, when Sebastián, his son with Adriana Lucumí, was born.

On Twitter, Sebastián, a current soccer player who plays in Argentina, decided to put one of the images as a profile picture.

On Instagram, he shared two photos with a heart as the only message.

