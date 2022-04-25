This Monday marks fifteen days since the serious traffic accident that ended up claiming the life of Freddy Rincón, the Colombian soccer legend who stood out at the end of the eighties and most of the nineties with the tricolor shirt.

Although at first the general feeling was that Freddy Rincón was not driving the truck, due to the fact that the passenger door was the most affected, and he was the only fatal victim of the crash with MÍO’s bus, The deputy attorney general of the nation, Dr. Martha Mancera, explained last Friday, at a press conference, the reasons that led the investigative entity to determine that the historic ’19’ was at the head of the Ford truck.

Until that announcement, the Rincón brothers had said that they sensed many inconsistencies in the official investigation. Since then they have not spoken again.

Freddy Rincón died after suffering a traffic accident in Cali. Photo: Private Archive – EL TIEMPO Archive

The step by step of the accident

The Prosecutor’s Office established that the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’ spent most of the afternoon of Sunday, April 10, at the house of Harold Saa, a salsa musician, in the Ciudad Córdoba neighborhood of the city of Cali.

Then, according to the deputy prosecutor, Rincón left Saa’s house with four people (Nubia, Doris, Diana and José Luis) for the ‘El Bronxs’ nightclub, on Fifth Street with Carrera 26, eight blocks from where the accident took place.

From the iconic salsa bar, Rincón and “seven more people” left for the ‘Roosevelt Bakery’. It was from there that the former soccer player left driving and, between 4:15 and 4:18 am on that Monday, he suffered a serious accident.

At 4:51 am, Freddy Rincón entered the Imbanaco Clinic, where he died on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 pm as a result of the consequences of the accident. On April 14, at 6:40 am, Rincón’s lifeless body entered Legal Medicine.

On Sunday the 17th, after the massive tributes in Buenaventura and Cali, the lifeless body of Freddy Rincón was buried in the Metropolitan Cemetery of the South of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Sebastián Rincón, one of his two eldest sons, announced in the last few hours an image of the tombstone of the man who scored the unforgettable equalizing goal between Colombia and Germany in the 90 World Cup in Italy. That and others of her deeds, honored with a heartfelt message of ‘national gratitude’.

‘Thank you for all the joy…’

The celebration of the goal of Colombia vs. Germany during the World Cup in Italy 1990.

Freddy Rincón’s grave is marked with the code D1-324 in the cemetery chosen by his family.

As can be seen in the image shared by Sebastian, a handwritten letter on blue paper is located on the grass that covers the coffin. At the top, right next to the tombstone, there is a message whose author is unknown, but it portrays the feelings of all the followers of the ‘Colossus’.

“Freddy: Thank you for all the joy you gave to our beautiful country, Colombia”is read in the representation of a heart that contains the message.

The message in the tomb of Rincón.

As has been known, dozens of Rincón’s followers have approached his grave to leave heartfelt tributes. For example, next to the image, Sebastian wrote his own message in the social media post: “I’m leaving you Fregua. I have a promise to keep. I love you and I miss you”.

This Monday, as it has been known, Sebastián returned to the courts. It remains to be confirmed if he is in Argentina, a country in which he plays professionally with the Barracas Central club.

The words of Sebastián Rincón.

