Since April 13, The world of football never ceases to miss Freddy Rincón, a man who made the country vibrate with his goals with the Colombian national team shirt.

The impact of his death, more than three months later, continues to be a source of consternation in the environment of the king of sports.

In fact, this Tuesday, Sebastián Rincón, one of his sons, confirmed what is well known: Freddy Rincón is still very present in the lives of his loved ones. Sebastian’s way to demonstrate it was an outrageous dedication in his first goal after his death.

‘You can’t imagine how much I miss you’

In the controversial match between Barracas and Patronato, of the First Division of Argentine soccer, Sebastián Rincón was in charge of scoring the goal that gave Barracas the victory in the last minute of the match.

A superb header was the means to send the ball into the net.

Then, driven by his emotion, Rincón took off his shirt to display a moving message: “Freguar, I love you forever”.

In the garment in which the message was read, there was a photo of the celebration of Freddy Rincón, his father, when he scored the goal against Germany in the 90 World Cup in Italy.

Then, on his Instagram account, Sebastián shared the image of his celebration, pointing to the sky with his hands, and wrote: “You don’t know how much I miss receiving your call after each game, but I know that from heaven you are proud of me. You can’t imagine how much I miss you Freguar I LOVE YOU” (sic).

