Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Freddy Rincón: Real Madrid sends a message of encouragement for his health

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Freddy Rincon

RincÃ³n, with Real Madrid.

Rincon, with Real Madrid.

The former soccer player suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali.

real Madridthe Spanish club, sent him a message of support former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident on Mondayfor which he is in critical condition.

RIncón, who suffered a severe head injury, is a glory of Colombian soccer and had a spell with the Spanish club.

In 1995 he wore the shirt of the merengue club, where he played 21 games.

In a trill, Real Madrid expressed its solidarity with Freddy:

“From Real Madrid CF, all our strength and our love for Freddy Rincón after the accident he suffered today. Much encouragement and our hope that he overcomes this difficult moment soon”.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Freddy #Rincón #Real #Madrid #sends #message #encouragement #health

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vespa, project unveiled with Justin Bieber | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.