Freddy Rincón: Real Madrid sends a message of encouragement for his health

Rincon, with Real Madrid.
The former soccer player suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali.
April 11, 2022, 11:51 AM
real Madridthe Spanish club, sent him a message of support former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident on Mondayfor which he is in critical condition.
RIncón, who suffered a severe head injury, is a glory of Colombian soccer and had a spell with the Spanish club.
In 1995 he wore the shirt of the merengue club, where he played 21 games.
In a trill, Real Madrid expressed its solidarity with Freddy:
“From Real Madrid CF, all our strength and our love for Freddy Rincón after the accident he suffered today. Much encouragement and our hope that he overcomes this difficult moment soon”.
From Real Madrid CF, all our strength and affection for Freddy Rincón after the accident he suffered today. Much encouragement and our hope that he overcomes this difficult moment soon.
– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 11, 2022
SPORTS
