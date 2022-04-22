Freddy Rincón: paramedic gives key testimony in the investigation

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Truck that crashed into the MIO bus and in which Freddy RincÃ³n was traveling.
Truck that crashed into the MIO bus and in which Freddy Rincón was traveling.
The former soccer player died on April 13, due to injuries from the traffic accident.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 22, 2022, 11:05 AM
The Attorney General’s Office continues the investigation into the death of Freddy Rincón, who died on April 13, two days after suffering a serious traffic accident.
The version that the investigators handle is that Rincón was in the driver’s seat when they arrived to attend to him. Now, it is corroborated by the testimony of one of the paramedics who attended the case.
Even this Wednesday, the Attorney General himself, Francisco Barbosa, assured that Rincón was the one who was driving the Ford truck that was hit on April 11 by a feeder bus from Mío.
The testimony of the paramedic about the accident
The paramedic added that Rincón did not have signs of alcohol loss, according to the testimony presented by RCN News, which kept his identity confidential.
The document from the Prosecutor’s Office ensures that Rincón was found in the chair and that one of his companions was passed out in the passenger seat.
The security cameras also detected that two men who were apparently on board the truck boarded a taxi and left the scene of the accident. His identity has not yet been established.
The sons of Freddy Rincón insist that the former soccer player was not behind the wheel of the vehicle and asked who they believe was driving the truck to appear before the authorities.
SPORTS
April 22, 2022, 11:05 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Freddy #Rincón #paramedic #key #testimony #investigation
Leave a Reply