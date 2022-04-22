Freddy Rincón: paramedic gives key testimony in the investigation

The Attorney General’s Office continues the investigation into the death of Freddy Rincón, who died on April 13, two days after suffering a serious traffic accident.

The version that the investigators handle is that Rincón was in the driver’s seat when they arrived to attend to him. Now, it is corroborated by the testimony of one of the paramedics who attended the case.

Even this Wednesday, the Attorney General himself, Francisco Barbosa, assured that Rincón was the one who was driving the Ford truck that was hit on April 11 by a feeder bus from Mío.

The testimony of the paramedic about the accident

The paramedic added that Rincón did not have signs of alcohol loss, according to the testimony presented by RCN News, which kept his identity confidential.

The document from the Prosecutor’s Office ensures that Rincón was found in the chair and that one of his companions was passed out in the passenger seat.

The security cameras also detected that two men who were apparently on board the truck boarded a taxi and left the scene of the accident. His identity has not yet been established.

The sons of Freddy Rincón insist that the former soccer player was not behind the wheel of the vehicle and asked who they believe was driving the truck to appear before the authorities.

SPORTS