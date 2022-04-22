This Wednesday, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa stated at a press conference that, as EL TIEMPO’s Investigative Unit had revealed last weekend, The official report of the investigative entity maintains that Freddy Rincón was driving the van in which he suffered the accident that ended up claiming his life.

“The vehicle in which Freddy Rincón was transported was driven by him. This conclusion was supported by forensic experts, technical studies and corroborated by the witnesses who were inside the vehicle and the cameras in the area.”said Barbosa.

Minutes later, one of the videos that the entity would have taken into account to issue its concept was revealed. In the recording, Rincón, wearing a white T-shirt, is seen getting into the Ford truck, license plate UGR 410. However, So far neither the time nor the exact location of the events portrayed in the footage is known.

Corner in a car that crashed on Holy Monday Corner in a car that crashed on Holy Monday The video shared by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Few hours after Barbosa’s statements were made public, Manuel Rincón, Freddy’s brother, expressed his rejection of the official position.

“If it was Freddy driving and someone else was the co-pilot, the dead man wouldn’t be Freddy. Of the two who got out of the car and took a taxi, one of them was driving,” he said.

“The Prosecutor’s Office should have investigated who these people were a long time ago, how are they not going to realize that if Freddy was the only one who died and the others all came out unharmed, how is he going to be driving? The prosecutor is lying, they are not investigating well and they are going to get out of trouble“, he concluded in his dialogue with ‘Semana’.

At the same time, one of the paramedics who would have attended the emergency after the serious traffic accident spoke, in the early hours of Monday, April 11. His position, revealing, would reject the position of the Rincón family and support that of the prosecutor.

What the paramedic says

The truck was affected by the side of the passenger seat. Photo: iStock, private archive

In dialogue with ‘Noticias RCN’, a man that the outlet presents as one of the paramedics who treated Rincón, and whose face cannot be seen clearly, revealed details of how the accident scene was when he allegedly arrived.

“At that moment, when we arrived, the door was already open, the driver’s door where he was and next to it there was a girl… what else was there? only the ‘airbags’ on the sides were activated”, said the man, at the outset.

According to what he said, the people who were in the vicinity of Calle Quinta with Carrera 34, where the collision between the Ford truck and MÍO’s bus occurred, were the ones who told him that Freddy Rincón was inside the vehicle.

“People said ‘get Freddy Rincón out, get Freddy Rincón out’, so we proceeded to extract the vehicle from the driver’s side,” he commented..



“Rincón already had several complications: closed chest trauma and head trauma”added the paramedic.

The media reporter in question says that the man assured that the extraction of Rincón “lasted approximately 10 minutes.”

“Mainly the belt is damaged, because the belt was pressing it badly or well with something, and the ‘airbags’ are damaged”told the paramedic about how the ex-soccer player was rescued.

According to Harold Saa, Rincón would have been at the ‘El Bronxs’ nightclub, early on Monday, April 11. Photo: Facebook: The Bronx, Archive EL TIEMPO

Regarding the people who were in the vehicle, the man said that there was a woman in the co-pilot’s seat.who was apparently María Manuela Patiño, 20, whom Rincón would have met at the ‘El Bronxs’ nightclub, where he would have been that night, according to his friend Harold Saa.

“At the moment we board the vehicle, the woman is unconscious, and a few seconds after extracting Freddy, she reacts (…) she opens her eyes, but she is silent, she still does not enter as she does,” the paramedic detailed.

The reporter of the report says that the subject assured that seven people helped to get a corner of the car. Subject also addressed rumors that he may have been moved.



“No, not really (he was not changed seats) because he was very big and heavy, and I don’t think that at that time and just as he was accommodating, I don’t think they placed him like that”commented.

In addition, the paramedic noted that “Not even in the car did you smell alcohol or see bottles at any time”.

“We were focused on extracting Mr. Freddy”accurate.

The authorities are waiting for the forensic experts of the Prosecutor’s Office to compare the autopsy performed on the body of the former soccer player with the reports of the accident. Meanwhile, the family continues to deny that Rincón was behind the wheel.

