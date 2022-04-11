Former Colombian soccer star Freddy Rincón He is in intensive care and his condition is still “very critical” after the surgery he underwent for the injuries he suffered in a spectacular traffic accident this Monday in Cali.

The 55-year-old former player “was surgically intervened, a surgery that took two hours and 45 minutes. Once intervened, he was transferred to our intensive care unit. His condition, taking into account the very delicate findings in the surgery, is very critical.” and his prognosis is reserved,” Dr. Laureano Quintero of the Quirónsalud Group Imbanaco Clinic told the media.

The mayor of Cali spoke

Jorge Ivan Ospina, Mayor of Caligave new details about what happened in the early hours of Monday, in the accident that involved the former soccer player.

“The mayor’s office of Cali will transfer all the evidence of the case to the Attorney General’s Office. It is an event with injuries, damages, and the Attorney General’s Office must make known the pertinent investigation,” said Ospina.

He added: “This is about the life and integrity and possible disability of a local, national and international figure. It’s not just any event, it’s relevant. We want Freddy to recover.”

‘Soat not cancelled’

According to the data given by the mayor, “the car belongs to Mr. Tomás Humberto Díaz Valencia, with his SOAT not canceled, and reported for infractions in the Cali Mobility Secretary.”

He also said that the feeder was starting work, that it was without passengers and was driven by Jorge Eduardo Muñoz, 28 years old.

Finally, he said that it is still a matter of investigation if 3 or 4 people were going, but he confirmed that Freddy was going with two women.

Ospina also referred to the version about the alleged passing of the truck with a red light. “The evidence shows us that he crossed the red light. The bus was coming fast and that’s why the collision.”

