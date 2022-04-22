This Wednesday marked a week since the death of former soccer player Freddy Rincón and there is still not enough clarity about the chain of events that led to the accident that ended up claiming his life.

According to the version given to the media by Vladimir Mosquera and Harold Saa, two close friends of the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’, Rincón spent most of Sunday, April 10, an hour before the accident, at the Saa family’s home in the Ciudad Córdoba neighborhood of Cali.

Then, according to Harold Saa himself, Rincón would have left together with Diana Lorena Cortés, 43, who was found in the vehicle at the time of the crash in the early hours of Monday, April 11, and other people, to a nearby disco.

Apparently, according to Saa himself, they went to the iconic ‘The Bronx’, on Fifth Street with Carrera 34, eight blocks from the intersection where the strong collision took place between the Ford van, in which Rincón was riding, and MÍO’s bus.

On Wednesday night, during a press conference, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said: “The vehicle in which Freddy Rincón was transported was driven by him. This conclusion was supported by forensic experts, technical studies and corroborated by witnesses who were inside the vehicle and cameras in the area.

This version was promptly rejected by Manuel Rincón, one of the brothers of the ‘Colossus’.

“If it was Freddy driving and someone else was the co-pilot, the dead man wouldn’t be Freddy. Of the two who got out of the car and took a taxi, one of them was driving.”said.

Freddy Rincón died after suffering a traffic accident in Cali. Photo: Private Archive – EL TIEMPO Archive

A few hours after Manuel’s statements, Teresa and Rafael, two other of her brothers, decided to talk about the version that prosecutor Barbosa delivered. In his opinion, there would be several inconsistencies in the story.

‘I don’t know how the shirts change’

Teresa Rincón (in white), on the left of the image, next to Sebastián (in white), son of Freddy Rincón. Photo: John Paul Wheel. TIME

“Honestly, I don’t know how the prosecutor is doing the investigation. If he focuses on the videos, on everything that happened in the accident, he can tell the truth. I think the bad thing about all this was that we as a family focused on everything that was happening with Freddy at the clinic, then on his death… while other people were suddenly focusing elsewhere: on misrepresenting things. as they really happened”, was the first thing that Teresa Rincón said in dialogue with ‘Telepacífico Noticias’.

Then, alluding to the video shared by the Prosecutor’s Office, in which Rincón, wearing a white shirt, is seen getting into the Ford truck, owned by his half-brother Tomás Díaz, and with the UGR 410 license plate, Teresa said: “They tell me that in a video they show that Freddy was wearing a white shirt. The day of the accident, Freddy was wearing a blue shirt. I don’t know how the shirts change.”.

So far, on the footage in question, neither the time nor the exact location of the events that are portrayed are known.

“I also heard that one of the girls who was supposed to go there has hip problems. When I arrived at the clinic, one of the girls who was in the accident had already left and another was about to leave; both were fine. I don’t know where they get that one has hip problems, I don’t know how to hide what”, added Teresa Rincón.

Corner in a car that crashed on Holy Monday Corner in a car that crashed on Holy Monday The video shared by the Prosecutor’s Office.

‘From the beginning the scene was vitiated’

Rafael Rincon Valencia, brother of Freddy Rincon

In conversation with ‘Telepacifico news’, Rafael Rincón, one of Freddy’s older brothers, also referred to the information presented by the Attorney General’s Office.

“From the beginning the scene was vitiated. The Prosecutor’s Office should have investigated who the two people who left were: who are they? why did they leave? They have never talked about it,” said Rafael, from the outset.

Then, when asked “What do you expect as a family?”, asked by the reporter of the program in question, he expressed: “We hope that this prosecutor will be made to see that he is lying and that an official of that category cannot give those versions without confirming well”.

“He says that they confirmed, that they collated evidence and testimonies of witnesses, but that does not fit reality”he concluded.

The Prosecutor’s Office, the entity in charge of the investigation, is waiting for forensic experts to compare the autopsy performed on the former soccer player’s body with the accident reports. Meanwhile, the family continues to deny that Rincón was behind the wheel.

