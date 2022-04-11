Freddy Rincón, in a very serious state of health: last medical report

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Freddy Rincon.
The former soccer player suffered a traffic accident.
April 11, 2022, 10:40 AM
Colombian former soccer player Freddy Rincón has a “severe head injury” after the traffic accident he suffered this Monday in Cali.
“We want to inform, with prior authorization from the family, that Freddy Rincón entered the clinic as a victim of a severe head trauma, his conditions are critical,” Laureano Quintero, the medical chief of the Imbanaco Clinic, said at a press conference, where he was transferred. urgently the former player.
Rincón was rushed to be evaluated by the doctors on duty, after his car collided with a Mio feeder bus.
First, the Clinic issued the first statement in which it warned that the former player will undergo surgery and that his prognosis is reserved.
Later, at a press conference, they gave more details.
“By interdisciplinary decision, he was taken to the operating room; he will go to the intensive care area. Our entire team will deploy everything necessary,” added the medical chief.
