Colombian former soccer player Freddy Rincón has a “severe head injury” after the traffic accident he suffered this Monday in Cali.

“We want to inform, with prior authorization from the family, that Freddy Rincón entered the clinic as a victim of a severe head trauma, his conditions are critical,” Laureano Quintero, the medical chief of the Imbanaco Clinic, said at a press conference, where he was transferred. urgently the former player.

Rincón was transferred to be evaluated by the doctors on duty, after his car collided with a Mio service feeder bus.

First, the clinic issued the first statement in which it warned that the former player will undergo surgery and that his prognosis is reserved.

to intensive care

Later, at a press conference, they gave more details.

“By interdisciplinary decision, he was taken to the operating room; he will go to the intensive care area. Our entire team will deploy everything necessary,” added the medical chief.

(You may be interested in: Freddy Rincón: his friend Hamilton Ricard asks to pray for him)

According to the authorities’ report, Rincón and four other people were injured after the traffic accident, which occurred in the south of Cali, on Calle 5 with Carrera 34.

Rincón, 55, is a glory of Colombian soccerwas part of the generation of the National Team that qualified for three consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998).

News in development

SPORTS

more sports news