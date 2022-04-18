Freddy Rincón, who died last Wednesday in a clinic in Cali, after a serious traffic accident, was not only an icon of the Colombian National Teambut as a former player he properly criticized the current National Team, which did not go to the World Cup in Qatar.

One of the criticisms that Rincón had was with James Rodríguez, to whom he questioned more than once. Especially after James said that he was the best player in the history of Colombia.

In recent days there has been controversy on social networks because James, being a reference in Colombian soccer, He did not speak out before Rincón’s death.



Freddy’s youngest son, Sebastián Rincón, had to leave the subject to tone it down.

‘He never had anything against James’

“El Rincón) always wanted the best for the National Team. From what we talked to him, he never had anything against James, they were simply differences that were misunderstood. Too bad they couldn’t fix that,” Sebastián mentioned in dialogue with Win Sports .

And he clarified that each criticism was without the intention of “ending” any member of the Tricolor: “As in the case of James, the players that my father criticized, he never did it with bad intentions, he did it for the good of the Selection. He is a person who wanted the best as if he were inside the court”.

‘Take it soft’

Precisely Sebastián, who plays as a striker in Barracas Central de Argentina, recalled that together with his brother Fredy Steven they asked their father not to talk too much to avoid problems. “We told him, ‘pa’, take it gently, calmly ‘and he said’ I’m not going to talk’. We would leave and then it would appear on the news that he had spoken, ”he mentioned.

Finally, he did not want to enter into controversy regarding the fact that players like James and other leaders of the current team have not spoken out about the death of the remembered midfielder. “We know that within their hearts is the fraud and that is what is important,” he concluded.

