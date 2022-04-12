The health of former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincón, who had an accident in Cali at dawn on Monday, It is still very critical, indicated the last medical part of the Imbanaco Clinic.

“With prior authorization from the relatives, we point out that Freddy Rincón continue with advanced supportive measures. His condition remains very critical. and his prognosis has not changed and we continue to consider him very reserved, ”said doctor Laureano Quintero.

It may interest you: (‘All faith, firm’: Son of Freddy Rincón dedicates a message to the former player)



According to the report of the authorities, Rincón and four other people were injured after the traffic accident, which was registered in the south of Cali, on Calle Quinta with Carrera 34.

“We will continue to present all the measures to manage his condition,” the spokesperson for the clinic concluded.



The former player underwent surgery on Monday, an operation of 2 hours and 45 minutes, After surgery, he was transferred to the intensive care unit.



Sebastián Rincón Lucumí, one of his sons, He posted a picture on his social networks.

(Napolés sends a message to Freddy Rincón)

“Sign old man. I love you, all faith, firm,” said the 28-year-old young man. Rincón Lucumí is a striker for the Barracas Central team, of the Argentine First Division, and the information warns that he arrived in Cali on Monday before midnight.

Sports