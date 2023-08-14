Freddy Rincón, “happy birthday in heaven”: his son remembers him with an emotional video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Freddy Rincon and his son Sebastian.
The ‘colossus’ was born on August 14 and his son shared a message on networks.
On August 14, 1966, in Buenaventura, the legendary freddy cornerthe ex-soccer player who brightened up the soccer fields with his strength and his goals.
This continues to be a special date for the Rincón family, which remembers the joy of Freddy, who died on April 13, 2022 after a traffic accident.
‘I miss you’
It was his son Sebastian Rinconwho wanted to bring the image of his father to the collective memory, with an emotional message on social networks.
“Happy birthday in heaven pa! I love you and miss you every day of my life”was his emotional message.
the phrase was accompanied by a video in which Freddy is in a disco dancing to his favorite music, a salsa that speaks of Buenaventura.
In that fatal April, the life of the Rincón family took a turn: first with the terrible traffic accident, then with Freddy’s incessant struggle in a hospital, and finally, on a sad April 13, with his death.
