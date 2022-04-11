Freddy Rincón: Brazilian clubs where he played give him ‘strength’

Brazilians Corinthians, Santos and Cruzeiro, clubs in which Colombian Freddy Rincón playedThey conveyed all their support and “strength” to the former soccer player on Monday after the accident suffered in the city of Cali.

“All our prayers are focused on our world champion Freddy

Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali. Strength, Freddy! “, Posted the Corithians, of which he was an idol.

Wearing the Corinthians jersey, Rincón won the 1998 and 1999 league titles, as well as the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Maracanã stadium, a moment that was remembered by the club in a photo of the player kissing the trophy .

The former Colombian international exchanged Corinthians for Santos, another traditional Sao Paulo club and which on Monday also conveyed its support to the former player.

All our prayers are turned towards our world champion Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali. Strength, Freddy! pic.twitter.com/H59RT4vDQS — Corinthians (@Corinthians) April 11, 2022

“Santos wishes all the strength in the world to our former player Freddy Rincón, who suffered a serious traffic accident in Cali, Colombia,” the team said.

Cruzeiro, for its part, where the former World Cup player played in 2001, “wished a speedy recovery to the one who is a Colombian idol.”

EFE

