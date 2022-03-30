Freddy Rincón, after elimination: “Colombian football is in the UCI”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The unforgettable celebration of Freddy Rincón at the World Cup in Italy 90.
Joseph Clopatofsky
The unforgettable celebration of Freddy Rincón in the World Cup in Italy 90.
The history of the Colombian National Team criticized the directors for the failure in the qualifying rounds.
March 30, 2022, 10:34 AM
The elimination of Colombia on the way to the World Cup in Qatar continues to arouse all kinds of reactions on the national scene.
To the harsh pronouncement of men like Faryd Mondragón, exporter of the tricolor, was added in the last hours the message that Freddy Rincón, another old glory of the National Team, dedicated to the hard moment that Colombian soccer is experiencing. Like Mondragón, Rincón held nothing back.
Freddy Rincón’s attack
“Everyone comes out here and those responsible for bringing people stay. The directors stay and continue things normally, as it works for them…”Rincón commented at the outset, on Tuesday night, in an opinion panel for ‘Win Sports’.
After his criticism of the managers, the former player was accurate: “Colombian soccer is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”.
Later, emphasizing that at his time as a footballer he received strong accusations, he concluded: “We watch local football and we get emotional with a ‘little game’, a specific match, but at an international level it is costing us a lot, and the evidence is there”.
SPORTS
