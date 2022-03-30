Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Freddy Rincón, after elimination: “Colombian football is in the UCI”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Freddy Rincon

The unforgettable celebration of Freddy RincÃ³n at the World Cup in Italy 90.

Photo:

Joseph Clopatofsky

The unforgettable celebration of Freddy Rincón in the World Cup in Italy 90.

The history of the Colombian National Team criticized the directors for the failure in the qualifying rounds.

The elimination of Colombia on the way to the World Cup in Qatar continues to arouse all kinds of reactions on the national scene.

To the harsh pronouncement of men like Faryd Mondragón, exporter of the tricolor, was added in the last hours the message that Freddy Rincón, another old glory of the National Team, dedicated to the hard moment that Colombian soccer is experiencing. Like Mondragón, Rincón held nothing back.

Freddy Rincón’s attack

Freddy Rincon

Freddy Rincón, former player.

Photo:

Felipe Caicedo – Archive THE TIME

“Everyone comes out here and those responsible for bringing people stay. The directors stay and continue things normally, as it works for them…”Rincón commented at the outset, on Tuesday night, in an opinion panel for ‘Win Sports’.

After his criticism of the managers, the former player was accurate: “Colombian soccer is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”.

(Keep reading: Video: José Néstor Pékerman and the emotional embrace with the Colombian players).

Later, emphasizing that at his time as a footballer he received strong accusations, he concluded: “We watch local football and we get emotional with a ‘little game’, a specific match, but at an international level it is costing us a lot, and the evidence is there”.

SPORTS

