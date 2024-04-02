Deportivo Cali is going through a major institutional crisis and is having a bad time in the championship, at the bottom of the table and with the latent threat of relegation.

In the midst of this gray panorama, the club managed to make a significant signing to face the crisis.

The team announced this Tuesday the return of the attacker Freddy Monterowho returns to the club after his journey through international football.

Montero returns to Colombian soccer after 11 years in soccer abroad. The player arrives as a free agent after his time in Seattle Sounders of the MLS.

“You always return to where you left happily. Our paths join again at the right time. Welcome to your house #17!”, was Cali's message on their social networks.

Montero signed his contract until December 2024 and will join training in the next few hours with the group led by the coach. Hernando 'Cocho' Patiño. The player will be registered this week in the Dimayor registration window.

This is Montero's second step at Deportivo Cali. The last time he wore the green and white jersey was between 2005 and 2008 where he played 83 games and scored 23 goals.

