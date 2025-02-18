More than a hundred years ago the great José Ortega y Gasset asked everyone to avoid being “exemplary man.” In his essay entitled “Not being an exemplary man”, the Spanish philosopher exposes the paradox that the one who is willing to sell as a model to follow incurs. Despite being a text published in 1924, it seems that he wrote it this morning, because he draws a generation that could well be ours. One that worships personality above work. It does not matter what a movie, a book, a journalistic article: today is to raise its author to the top; Go out well in the photo. And criticism does not help, since in this scenario of envelope exposure and exacerbated vanity, it is what matters least. Actually, today, it does not exist.

The paradox that allows to glimpse Ortega and Gasset in its writing is that, who, on the contrary, dedicates its life with fruition to a certain task, whatever, at some point it will have, or not, attention and recognition for the Perfection derived from years of patience, perseverance and effort. Even if your bet has never been that, to get the look of others, respect comes, as a result of discreet and delivered work. An attitude that is far from that which first seeks admiration and appreciation through the creation of a poor or unfinished work.

Before a generational climate accustomed to see only the tip of the iceberg Of success, it can be fascinating for some to take a time to analyze what is below: the insistence and rigor that the one who decided to conquer a top had to undertake. And there will always be those who understand all this. Both the one who seeks a goal, and the one who studies in detail the fruit of a passion. Freddy Chávez Olmos It was one of those. For the words he shares with Wired in Spanish, he seems to advance that he was not busy working for a reflector; It only followed in the steps of some who devised admirable, who, on the other hand, intuits that they were of those who did not care to be.

From an early age, Chávez Olmos, a young Mexican born in Puebla, knew that his art, visual effects, cameras, and the video, and put his eye on the professional journey of Guillermo del Toro: Not only in the renowned filmmaker that everyone knows today, but in which he did magic with pure makeup for little Clips of television, which he achieved over time writing and directing local series (such as The marked time). “I wanted to make horror movies,” says Freddy. “The first thing I wondered was: what did the bull do in his career to get where he is?”

“I started studying makeup effects and that was what I went abroad, because there was no career of that in Mexico.” His determination – not to say insistence – and vision of what he deeply wanted to open the doors of Hollywood, where he has established himself as one of the most influential creatives in the entertainment industry. Even with the arrival of deserved recognition within that world, Freddy continues to work and learn at discretion. He shares, yes, his experience with students and people who like to listen to stories of overcoming and success.

But let’s go back. Chávez Olmos is one of the many national talents that emigrated from the country in search of opportunities. His destiny was Canada, where he currently lies. In Mexico, the scarce support for artistic careers represents a barrier to creative development. In these leaders, migration to countries such as Canada and the United States is considered the only option to transcend, to compete worldwide. It is not romantizing the fact: the sacrifices are real. “I’M Mexican,” Guillermo del Toro himself said proudly at a conference to refer, modesty apart, how he had achieved success. With that forceful response, the filmmaker wanted to highlight the courage and resilience facing nationals who seek to excel out of the country.