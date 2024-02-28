The house that the former lead singer of the British band Queen, Freddie Mercury, had in London, has been put up for sale with an initial price of 30 million pounds (34.8 million euros), according to what 'The Telegraph' announced this Tuesday.

This is 'Garden Lodge', a Georgian-style residence, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Kensington, where the star of the rock band Freddie Mercury He lived until his death in 1991.

For privacy reasons, the real estate agency Knight Frank, in charge of the sale, will post only two photos of the house online (entrance hall and part of the dining room) and only those interested in buying it who can demonstrate that they have sufficient funds will be able to see it. to get hold of it, indicates the Telegraph.

Freddie Mercury was about to call his most famous song “Mongolian Rhapsody”

Mercury (1946-1991) bequeathed the property and everything inside to Mary Austin, his closest friend, who moved there shortly after the British musician's death.

The contents of the house were sold last year at auction and now Austin has decided to sell the property as well.

No details of Freddie Mercury's house to avoid fans

To prevent Queen followers from posing as buyers, the real estate agency will only share the details of the house and arrange viewings once the potential buyers' funds have been evaluated.

The home, which Freddie Mercury bought in 1980, it has, among other things, a bar, library, music center and eight rooms.

Austin told the Telegraph that the Queen star told him: “I left the house to you because you would have been the woman I would have married and, by rights, all of this would have been yours anyway.”

Mercury and Austin had a six-year relationship and remained friends after their split.

The singer Freddie Mercury He even referred to her as his “common-law wife” and admitted that she was “his only friend” and that he didn't want “anyone else.”

