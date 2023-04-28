The leather shorts of Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury were sold at auction for 14.5 thousand pounds (about 1.5 million rubles). This was announced on April 27 by the TV channel sky news with reference to auction house data Omega Auctions.

It is noted that Mercury performed in these shorts on December 6, 1980 at a concert in Birmingham. They were also mentioned in the official biography of Queen: How It All Began. It is specified that the waist of the shorts is 71 cm.

“Freddie decided to shock the audience with his stage outfit and enter the encore in the shortest, tightest black leather shorts he could find,” reads the band’s biography.

The book emphasizes that the shorts “left no room for the imagination,” but no one complained.

They were originally bought at the Queen Fan Club Auction in Southport in 1993. The lot also included a copy of the book and an original signed letter of authenticity from fan club secretary Jackie Gunn.

Auction house Omega said the shorts were purchased by an overseas collector.

In addition, at the auction, Queen fans bought for 4 thousand pounds (400 thousand rubles) a poster from the group’s performance at the Christmas ball at the University of Liverpool on December 8, 1974.

On the eve of the newspaper The Guardian reported that about 1.5 thousand personal belongings of Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury will be sold at Sotheby’s auction. The exhibited lots included the manuscript of the song We Are The Champions, which is estimated at 300 thousand pounds ($374 thousand), a copy of the royal crown and the mantle in which Mercury appeared on stage during his last live performance in 1986.