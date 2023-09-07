MThe evening auction at Sotheby’s in London, where the most spectacular objects from the estate of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury were auctioned off, lasted more than four hours. It was a resounding success: the auction house far exceeded its highest estimates for this first of six auctions of the extensive inventory from Freddie Mercury’s London villa. The evening’s 59 lots – from a total of 2349 lots in the auction series – grossed £12.2 million net. That’s almost five million more than the highest forecast. When the auction house finally sold the individual lot that had previously failed without reserve, a so-called “white glove sale” succeeded, like auctions where everything goes under the hammer. Sotheby’s has already surpassed the seven to eleven million pounds with which the company had estimated the total proceeds of the suite after the first Mercury auction.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

Given the hype surrounding the auction series, this is no surprise: 140,000 visitors came from all over the world to see the preview. Before the evening auction, 19,000 online bids had already been placed for the estate that Mary Austin, Freddie Mercury’s former partner and close confidante, had inherited from him. For more than thirty years she had lived with these possessions in the house that Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1991, bequeathed to her because he believed it was her due as the woman he would have married had he not been attracted to men. Now Mary Austin has decided to part with it. At the age of 72, she wants to settle the estate and open a new chapter before it’s too late.



The grand piano on which Freddie Mercury composed “Bohemian Rhapsody” is sold at £1.4million

Image: AFP



Alternately clapping the table and clapping their hands to the tune of “We Will Rock You”, the Sotheby’s specialists got the evening auction going. They had dressed up in a tuxedo and glittering sequins. The recommendation to wear evening wear, although the event started at five o’clock in the afternoon, was not followed by the audience on this hot late summer afternoon. A tattooed Freddie Mercury double in a white singlet and a woman in a replica arrow-headed satin-embellished jacket the singer had made for his 1982 tour added color. The original of the jacket, valued at up to £15,000, which the woman tried in vain to get hold of, fetched £160,000. It was one of a number of estate outfits up for auction, including the crown and royal mantle from Queens’ last live performance, which fetched a hammer price of £500,000 versus the top estimate of £80,000.

It took a full fourteen minutes for the hammer to finally fall at 325,0000 on the lot that launched the auction: the garden gate covered in graffiti by fans, which had shielded the private world of the flamboyant performer from the outside world. The Yamaha grand piano on which Mercury composed the hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ proved to be the most expensive lot, at a hammer price of £1.4million, but it was tied to the manuscript for ‘Bohemian Rapsody’, which was sold at 1, Fetched £1million, one of the few lots to live up to expectations.







93 percent of the lots beat the higher estimate. Almost 60 percent of the 2,000 registered bidders from more than 60 countries were new customers. The audience applauded every time they slept, they even applauded when the sentimental picture by Eugen van Blaas failed, which later found a buyer. The silver snake bangle worn by Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody video has been knocked down to an online bidder for £550,000 despite showing signs of wear.

Auctioneer Oliver Barker, whose skill was instrumental in the success, said the world saw a different picture of Freddie Mercury as a lover of fine things when he revealed his side of Freddie Mercury to the public at the auction.