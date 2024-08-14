Andy McKay, pictured next to the giant skateboard that dominates the tennis court (pink) at Pikes. Francis Tsang

On September 5, 1987, a few months after learning that he had AIDS, Freddie Mercury celebrated his 41st birthday at Pikes, the Ibizan hotel then run by the legendary Tony Pike (known as the island’s Hugh Hefner). Mercury hadn’t told anyone that he had the disease; he just wanted the most memorable party the party island had ever seen. It was going to be at his favorite hotel, then a dozen bungalows hidden on the outskirts of Sant Antoni, an old country house with an empty bathtub (and everything you can do in it) and a discreet entrance between bougainvilleas that guaranteed mystery and intimacy.

Pikes was already famous as the favourite haunt of Julio Iglesias, George Michael and Grace Jones. At the party, 350 bottles of Moët & Chandon were uncorked and 232 glasses were broken. At dawn, Tony approached Mercury’s manager, Jim Beach, with the bill for the event for 700 people that had not even been finished yet. Beach began to go over it carefully. One does not conduct the affairs of one of the biggest rock stars in history by paying bills lightly. “Here are four vodkas and tonics. We didn’t drink any vodka,” he said. Then a soft voice was heard, that of Freddie Mercury: “It was me, I ordered them for the boys at the bar.”

Sitting in what was until recently the Pikes restaurant, overlooking the hotel’s almost mythical swimming pool, its current owner, Andy McKay (Manchester, 53 years old), lights up when he announces what is going to happen here this very June afternoon. “We are going to put up the Pikes furniture that Freddie bought and took home to London. It’s made of a beautiful yellow rattan and we acquired it last winter at a Sotheby’s auction. We are going to put it right where we are sitting now,” he announces. At that same auction, the shirt that Freddie wore that night of his memorable party went up for bid with a starting price of more than 3,000 euros.

Entrance to the suites area of ​​the Pikes Hotel. Francis Tsang

McKay took over Pikes with his partner Dawn Hindle in 2010. The contract stipulated that Tony Pike would live in the hotel until his death. He chose a secluded bungalow – he did not want to become either an attraction or a mascot – which he lived in until his death in 2019. Tony chose Andy to take over the most special hotel on the island because his vision of Ibiza coincides with that of Tony, who created the world’s first boutique hotel here and whose festive, private and unique spirit McKay maintains. “We have made changes, of course. In fact, we have structured the space just as Freddie put it together at that party,” says the Mancunian, who believes that in recent times the island has been filled with concerts and has abandoned the parties that made it what it is today. That is why this new Pikes, in addition to hosting an essentially British clientele that surely knows more about this corner of the Mediterranean than any guidebook, has worked hard to renew its nightlife offering. Blessed by a unique setting and tons of pedigree, Pikes is once again the place to be for those who really want to know where they are. Plus, it has a pink tennis court.

A photo of Tony Pike with Freddie Mercury. Francis Tsang

Manumission was McKay’s first Ibiza venture, drawing up to 8,000 people on Mondays. First at Ku, then at Privilege and one last year at Amnesia. Between 1996 and 2008. It was a song to freedom, lubricity and difference. “We had the DJ on a balcony, and at the end of the party, if you asked people where the DJ was, almost no one could tell you. There was a guy who always came with a suitcase, got inside it and danced like that. We gave him all the drinks for free. Today, this guy would be charged the 120 euros that a ticket costs in any club. I think it’s important that we remember that these characters are the ones who make all this special. freaks, “The hippies, the weirdos. They have to be preserved. Today it’s all about looking after the musician, not the audience. And I understand that. If you have Calvin Harris, you play a gig and you want him to want to come back. That’s why we at Pikes still have the idea of ​​having parties, and now on Mondays we organise Mondays in honour of Manumission. And we put the DJ behind a curtain. Look, if I bring Madonna to London to play, I’m not going to look for transvestites in Soho to colour the night, I just want to sell a lot of tickets. But Madonna doesn’t play here. She would come to dance. That’s the difference,” says McKay, who for a while intended to ban mobile phones for these events. “But it was impossible. If there’s no mobile phone, how do they pay for your drinks? Apple has won. But no photos and videos on the dance floor. In other places, people pay 100 euros for their phone to have a good view of the stage. And they pay that much to see the screen of their phone. That’s very crazy. The mobile phone has more fun than we do. And we are so concerned with capturing the memory that we ruin the enjoyment of the moment.”

The legendary party zone bathtub (seen it all). Francis Tsang

In 2005, McKay started Ibiza Rocks. His idea was to revive the culture of rock concerts in an Ibiza that was beginning to fall into the monoculture of electronic music and the cult of the DJ. Arctic Monkeys and LCD Soundsystem performed at his hotel in Sant Antoni. Adele paid to be a backing singer for Professor Green and a certain Dua Lipa took to the stage before becoming the superstar she is today. But times, tastes and the island changed. “When we started Ibiza Rocks, we had time, money and quality. If you lack any of these, you lose the rest. That’s how the world works. And you can’t be loyal to everything forever. Of course I would like to do rock concerts, even bring Neil Young. But that’s not possible. I am loyal to energy and youth. We always want to work with what generates energy.”

The moment when Ibiza Rocks knew it had to mutate into something less organic and rock was seven years ago, at an afternoon concert by the pope of UK garage, Craig David, in the pool. There McKay realized that the public and its habits had changed — the millennials began to give way to generation Z — and he decided to adapt to them. Of all the deaths that rock has had, this was one of the most beautiful and sunniest.

A tribute to the late Queen vocalist. Francis Tsang

“Changes are inevitable, and we can only influence the direction of those changes; trying to stop them is useless,” says the Englishman philosophically, who, after turning the Ibiza Rocks concept on its head —more pool, less guitars, more late nights, less early mornings—, defined the IRG brand, an emporium that today houses all of his proposals, from Ibiza Rocks, a hotel and bar, to Pikes, passing through the restaurant La Guay and the brand new 528, an ambitious space in Sant Antoni that accommodates everything from “string group concerts playing Hans Zimmer to dinners or children’s plays.” McKay believes that Ibiza will be saved from Sant Antoni, until now a somewhat denigrated area. “The future of Ibiza is here. And not because I have my businesses in that area,” he jokes,

“The only brand in Ibiza that wants to stay young is Ibiza Rocks. And it’s complicated because prices are going up and the first victims are the young. But if we only want people with money, we will kill everything we have. We will see it in 15 or 20 years,” says the Englishman. “My Manumission clients from 30 years ago now come to Pikes. I have seen them grow and move with the cycles of life. People love Ibiza. When they fell in love, they did it when they were 20. And then they came back. They all come back. The problem is that we are confusing what is important with what is profitable.” McKay is passionate about his business, but not in love with money, he points out. He likes doing what he does, but he believes that those who do it for money, because they love money, “are sick.”

McKay, in a space in the Pikes. Francis Tsang

So, in a situation like the current one, his original discourse about the magic and energy of the island and the people who live and visit it —but without ever falling into the self-help of a postcard hippie, this man was born in Manchester— has more value than ever. While others strive to create a VIP area that is more VIP than the VIP area they created last week, McKay continues with his own thing, valuing being special over being big. “The most important people in Ibiza are not motivated by money. And I think that still happens, it is not bankers or millionaires from the Middle East who are relevant, no matter how many millions they have and spend in places that are here as they could be in Miami or Las Vegas. And okay, very good for them. But we want something else.” McKay looks up at the Pikes pool, where the first Bloody Marys are starting to be served. “Do you know the theme?” Club Tropicana, from Wham!?” he asks. We nod. “Well The video was shot here,” He points to the pool where George Michael floats in the clip for this 1983 song. “Then when the song comes on, run to the bar, because while it’s playing, the drinks are free. It’s a tradition we have.”