As seen in La casa de papel, once again, the Bank of Spain will be in danger. Way down (Mint Assault) is the film that will take viewers through a new robbery perpetrated in the famous venue.

The Spanish production, directed by Jaume Balagueró, promises to impact the audience, not only for its plot, but also for the cast that stars in the fiction. Freddie Highmore is one of them.

What is Way down about?

The plot follows a group of thieves seeking to enter the inaccessible Bank of Spain, place where there is a millionaire loot, which must be obtained before the final of the World Cup in South Africa 2010. With the event at its peak, and taking advantage of the fact that the spectators will gather in front of this building to celebrate, the robbers have few minutes to fulfill its mission.

Way down trailer

According to Balagueró, the premiere of Mint Assault was planned for 2020 However, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without a doubt, fans are waiting to see the participation of Freddie Highmore, internationally famous for starring. The good doctor, who will not only take on a new challenge in his career, but will also use his command of Spanish, a language he learned when he lived and worked in Spain years ago.

Freddie Highmore speaking Spanish on Late Motiv

Highmore is joined in the cast by Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, José Coronado, Liam Cunningham, Luis Tosar, Famke Janssen, Sam Riley, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Axel Stein, Hunter Tremayne, Julius Cotter, James Giblin, Craig Stevenson and Daniel Holguín.

Way dow was recorded in 2019, but it will not be until this year that it will be able to reach theaters. Confirmation of its release date for Spain and Latin America is awaited.