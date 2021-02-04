The NBA scripts repeat like sheets coming out of a copier. They seem to emerge from a tireless matrix that has been in operation for decades and shapes stars of humble origins and troubled childhoods. In the chapter that corresponds to Cinderella today: Fred VanVleet, the least expected star.

Any executive producer who comes to tell the story of the Toronto Raptors guard will have plenty of boxes to fill in the commonplace of the basketball player who suffered his way to reach the American firmament. But for that there will be time.

On Tuesday night, VanVleet made history in a team that has been making history. Became the top scorer of a night in the life of the Canadian franchise. Neither Vince carter neither Kyle lowry nor Kawhi Leonard. The 54 points what he did to the Orlando Magic (win 123-108) put Fred at the top of the scorers list, beating his own Vinsanity (51), Terrence ross (51) and DeMar DeRozan (52).

But not only that. He also became the player who more so have scored among those who made it to the NBA without being chosen in the draft, surpassing by one the 53 of the mythical Moses Malone. Because of course: at the time, very few believed that VanVleet was good enough to play in the best league in the world.

VanVleet against San Lorenzo in 2016. Toronto’s replacement men played that night. Today is figure. Reuters photo

That is a caveat that must be made. It’s not true that no one wanted the Rockford, Illinois born. It was he who, at a certain moment, asked not to be chosen.

Yes it was clear that his credentials did not convince enough. Striking, to say the least. From a modest start, the point guard first helped Wichita State complete great seasons: an NCAA Final Four and the undefeated first season in Division I history, with 31 hits without a crash. In the second half of his college life, meanwhile, he raised his level until he was considered one of the best players that could be found on the way to the 2014 season.

He was part of the best quintets in the country in various journalistic elections, in the classic lists of the 100 best university students, during his four seasons with Wichita it was normal to see him among the best 15 and in some cases among the first five and he knew how to be among the candidates to the award to the Player of the Year.

In June 2016, despite this, he was not sure if he would be chosen in the first round. Knowing the difficulties that being named second could bring, he began to speak the same night of the draft with the teams that were interested in his services: He asked them not to select it.

Lost the chance of a guaranteed contract, he was willing to strive down the path of freedom before being tied to the moods of a franchise that wanted him but not enough.

That night of June 24, he had gathered with his family and friends in a little bar to celebrate the potential election. Far from being depressed, it was he who took the microphone and spoke to give strength to his people.

The night @FredVanVleet went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft “My story don’t end here, it’s just the beginning. It wouldn’t really make sense for my story – if I did get picked. I’ve been against the odds my whole life. It’s not gone stop now. ” 🏆💯pic.twitter.com/UkUpGfNDBl – Jaycob Ammerman (@ Jammer2233) November 21, 2020

“I had the chance to be drafted,” he said when the applause from his loved ones died down, “but they told me about putting me in the Development League for two or three years. (It meant) Working as a mule for 20 or 10 thousand (dollars) a year I rejected it. I bet on myself. It’s been a long road and now I want to celebrate that, (because) I’m proud of myself. “

Of course, at that time he did not dodge the bundle or lie to his affections. “We all want to be drafted, but in the end it’s about the money. I’m obviously disappointed but I want to thank you all for coming. My story does not end hereIt’s just beginning, “he said convinced before an auction that was almost as poetic as it was crudely real:” It would not have made sense, with my story, that they chose me. Fate was always against me; I wasn’t going to stop now. “

The two faces of the law

VanVleet knew what he was talking about. He was not a figure of speech. He had come to hope for the NBA after years of fighting his own impulse that he didn’t want to let him train. Calls from her stepfather before five in the morning when he was just a baby they whipped him. The exercises that made him do this exhausted him.

I took him to a garage to go up and down ramps and stairs. He made him play against his brother using a weight vest of almost 15 kilos. I was not more than 10 years old. Nothing the police officer Joe Danforth Forcing him to do it could make him think he would take him to the NBA. He just wanted to be a baby.

Danforth, however, had reason to behave in such an extreme way. I wanted to stop Fred from running the same luck than his biological dad, Fred Manning, once a talented and promising basketball player who had shot dead in 1999 (when the boy was 5 years old) as a result of an argument during a drug sales.

Fred VanVleet between Joe Danforth, his stepfather, and mother Susan. Photo Bleacher Report

The policeman could not tolerate the idea that Vice Lords or the Wacos, two of the gangs that dominated the area in Rockford, would cause some kind of harm to the baby or his brother Darnell, the two sons of Susan VanVleet, whom she had reunited with after Manning’s death. The boys were too close from the zone of influence of these gangs: they lived three blocks from the social housing (the “projects”) that served as a refuge for the thugs.

As a law enforcement officer with a past in the military, Danforth believed that to serve a community he had to live in it. He was excessively strict. The boys had to do housework, mow the lawn, walk the dog, wash the dishes, and at times they even had forbidden to speak to their parents.

Son of absolute rigor, eventually VanVleet would manage to escape what could have been his fate in that neighborhood and, although it took him a long time, ended up valuing what his mother’s partner did for him.

Other parenthood

Just as his stepfather had changed his life, VanVleet was also changed by the arrival of his son (the second of them). It was extremely curious. It happened in 2019, no less than on the way to the NBA Finals.

A replacement player for the title-seeking Raptors, VanVleet was having very poor performances. He had played 15 games with just 4 average points and appalling percentages: 25% correct shots from the court and 19% on triples.

Then Fred Jr. arrived, the same name as his and his late biological father’s. And everything changed in an almost incredible way: in the following 9 games he averaged almost 15 goals, took both percentages above 50% and ended up leaving champion with Toronto being key in the final quarter of the game that sealed the title.

Last year VanVleet, who made his place in the NBA through a test with the Raptors after that failed draft and started in the 905, the team that the Canadian franchise has in the G-League, before getting well from the bottom in the main team (he even played the historic friendly against San Lorenzo in 2016), he signed the largest contract in history for a non-drafted: 85 million dollars for four seasons.

Undisputed starter and top scorer of the team, with an average of 20 points, Fred justifies the investment every night and celebrate the never have stopped betting on himself despite so many pale ones.