Ten years ago, you spoke of your professional life as a “recreation”. “We are children”, you said about your duet with Omar Sy. Have you grown up since? Are you better able to tackle more mature subjects?

Fred testot I was lucky to work for fourteen years at Canal Plus with Omar, doing little things, sketches, slightly confidential pastilles. We were allowed to grow up… We were able to try our hand at writing, developing characters, with the hope that it would work. With the success of the “SAV”, I had proposals from the cinema and even from the theater. I learned this job, the job I wanted to do. As you “grow up” as you say, you feel more and more concerned. Of course, I always do light things, but more and more I’m drawn to more social, more dramatic roles.

You are often associated with the suburbs, because of your duet with Omar, but you grew up in Corsica, a rural land. Is that what makes you have a benevolent gaze on the peasants?

Fred testot I come from the countryside and I claim it. The relationship with the land, with nature, that speaks to me. So, when I saw this subject pass on a wine grower condemned because he did not want to apply pesticides, it struck me. But it is a delicate subject. You can’t change things overnight, even in a fast-paced era. It takes people who have the courage to say no. This is the case of Emmanuel Giboulot (the farmer whose personal story inspired the film – Editor’s note), even if “Intraitable” is not a biographical work.

Have you met him, that rebellious farmer?

Fred testot Yes. During the shooting, not before. And I tasted his wine, which is very good!

Since “Guardians of Order” in 2010, he’s been one of your first roles as a positive hero, a character who, from a complex situation and his own flaws, reacts to change the order of things. Would you like to embody others?

Fred testot It’s always interesting to play a character in its complexity, with its flaws. I like it when everything is not obvious. No one embodies THE truth. Gabriel is the bearer of a truth, of his truth (even if it is shared by others) and he moves the lines. It’s the small steps that move the world forward, I am convinced of that.

At one point, Gabriel realizes that his lawyer is a former lobbyist (which is true in reality). How do you see these whistleblowers who open their eyes and denounce a system in which they have participated?

Fred TestotThey are necessary. On such complicated subjects, it is necessary to multiply the points of view, to have as much information as possible. At my little level, participating in a film or doing a one-man-show is to shed light on these subjects. It is part of our privileges. We are lucky to be able to transmit emotions, for everyone to integrate them and use them. But we must not magnify the actors: I have surgeon friends who get up every night to go and save lives… This is my way of intervening because I don’t think I have the level to hold a debate between experts. But, rest assured, there is one planned after the film (at 10:35 pm, a debate: “How to do without pesticides?”).

There is, in parallel, a beautiful story between Gabriel and Loubna (very sensitive Zineb Triki), a Moroccan sans-papiers. Is the theme relevant to you?

Fred TestotIn this case, this story is a fictionalized element. Loubna’s origin, its administrative situation make it possible to activate scriptwriting levers: it gives the means to malicious people to act against Gabriel … In the end, it is a bad thing for a good, because it reinforces their love. ‘for each other.

When he is let go by his wine union, Gabriel says “the fear of the gendarme is the cement of dictatorships”. Do you think that we are in an overflow of standards, obligations, a society of control?

Fred testot I am perhaps lacking a bit of hindsight to answer. But, having grown up in the 1980s, I find that we were freer, less stressed. I was 10 years old, I took my bike and told my parents “I’ll be home at 7 pm”, and nobody worried if I came home at 7.15 pm Today, having the means of communication permanent, surveillance, continuous information, causes anxiety… even if we cannot always say “it was better before”; we no longer have 30 or 40 years of life expectancy like two centuries ago!

The period does not help to remove these anxieties. Especially if you’re naturally worried, turning on the TV in the morning. So are we still free? It’s okay. But it can quickly get out of hand, you can feel it … The thing that hurts me the most are people in total financial, social and moral distress. I hope that we will quickly get out of this and learn the lessons of this pandemic to quickly become again the country of the joy of living, of good wine and of good living together, of sharing. It was that, I think, France, at one time, right?

“Intractable”, by Marion Laine, with Fred Testot, Zineb Triki and Patrick Timsit. On France 2, Monday 1er March at 9:05 p.m.