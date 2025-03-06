Australian tennis has lost one of its biggest figures on Thursday. Fred Stolle, extended that he left a mark in sport with his ten Grand Slam titles in Doubles and his outstanding race in the Davis Cup, has died at 86 years.

Stolle was crowned Roland Garros champion in 1965 against Tony Roche and the US Open the following year against John Newcombe. Throughout his career, he played eight Grand Slam finals, achieving victory in two of them. Although he lost six of those finals, four of them were before his compatriot Roy Emerson, one of the most emblematic rivalries of tennis tennis.

His record includes ten Grand Slam titles in the doubles mode, in which he shone next to Bob Hewitt (4), Roy Emerson (4) and Ken Rosewall (2), and scored seven more in the mixed doubles. In addition, he was the protagonist in the Davis Cup team in Australia, contributing to his country to take the title in three consecutive editions during the 1964, 1965 and 1966 years. Beyond the tracks, he dedicated himself to the work of sports commentator after his retirement in television chains such as Fox Sports, Nine Network and CBS.

The Australian Tennis Federation paid tribute to the extenist through its social networks: “A Grand Slam champion on the court, a voice in the cabin and a legend forever in our hearts.”