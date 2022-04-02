“The wonderful years” premiered back in 1988. The series brought us closer to Kevin Arnold from two perspectives: a voice recounting memories of growing up in the late ’60s and early ’70s; and the other was the young version of him, to which fred savage he put a face on it. The series marked thousands of people, so a reboot, with Elisha Williams as the protagonist, was announced to reconnect the plot with a new generation of fans.

The story of “The Wonder Years” returned to television with a new leading family. Photo: Composition/Star Plus

However, many want to know what happened to the protagonist of the original story. Savage was only 12 years old when he was chosen for the role that would give him worldwide fame, in addition to framing him as an indelible memory for his fans. But he almost didn’t become the icon that everyone knows now.

“For a long time, they were discussing the issue,” Savage mentioned about his parents, in statements collected by EW. Clearly, her parents were very concerned about how this decision could affect the life of their son and the whole family. However, in the end they decided to give him permission.

“My mother told me that my father was like, ‘If we see this on TV and some other kid plays that role, can we live with that?’ And they said, ‘No,’” she recounted. So, with the approval involved, Fred met with the writers and what followed, as they say, is history.

A change of profession

Fred Savage got his start in acting a couple of years before the “Wonder Years” craze kicked off. His first appearance in a series was with “The Twilight zone” in 1986. This was followed by titles such as “Morningstar / Eveningstar”, “Convicted: a mother’s story”, among others; until “The Wonder Years” crossed his path like a springboard to eternal stardom.

Although the artist, now 45 years old, is part of popular culture and his face will always be remembered as synonymous with Kevin Arnold, it was precisely this work that allowed him to fall even more in love with the complete experience of being in a production.

That is why, despite the fact that he has worked as an actor in more than 50 projects, according to his profile on the IMDb portal, the truth is that he discovered his second passion in directing, a position under which he has more than 70 credits.

Some of the projects he has been in the director’s chair on include: “Drake and Josh”, “Zoey 101″, “That’s So Raven”, “Future Phil”, “Hannah Montana”, “Wizards of Waverly Place ”, “Zeke and Luther”, “Big time Rush”, “Modern Family”, and many more.

Fred Savage remains in the entertainment industry. He is currently 45 years old. Photo: Instagram/@fredsavage

Fame: a dangerous game

Unlike other child stars who were ravaged by money and recognition, like Gary Coleman of “Black and White,” Fred Savage has rarely been associated with Hollywood scandals.

“I didn’t date celebrities or live a lifestyle like that. Fame comes and goes. I’ve seen it thousands of times. When it hasn’t been a part of your life, you don’t miss it. For me, it was always a matter of work. I just wanted to be on set and work, ”she expressed in an interview with Milenio.

“You must stand out for your work, your responsibility, your professionalism, not because you get drunk on Sunset Boulevard and end up in the newspapers. That is a dangerous game that was never part of the equation for me, and it still is,” she added.

At the moment, his most recent work is the reboot of “The wonder years”, in which he works not only as the head in the role of filmmaker, but also as executive producer. Fans hope that the new episodes maintain the essence of the well-remembered 1988 series, which remains a nostalgic souvenir of the past for many adults today.