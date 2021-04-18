The mysterious Argentine businessman Federico Andrés Machado, popularly known as “Fred”, He was detained this Thursday at the Neuquén airport, based on a red alert issued by Interpol at the request of the United States.

His name not only appears in a colossal cause of the North American Justice for drug trafficking and money laundering, but it was also featured in several high-impact episodes in Argentina: he was linked to the “narco plane” of the Juliá brothers and with the flights made by the detained Kirchner businessman Lazaro Baez to launder money from corruption.

Machado was born in Viedma, but settled in Miami. There he owns at least two dedicated companies to aviation in the state of Florida, called South Aviation Inc. Y Pampa Aircraft Financing.

Although his movements were always under suspicion, his luck was complicated in the past February 24th, when the US Justice accused him of being part of a criminal organization dedicated to trafficking cocaine through the use of the fleet of airplanes he owned.

From there, Interpol ordered his international capture and finally the Argentine Airport Security Police caught him when he arrived at the Neuquén airport to take a flight to Buenos Aires.

Fred Machado’s interpol file

His arrest was carried out by order of Federal Court No. 2 of Neuquén, in charge of Gustavo Villanueva. Research sources consulted by Clarion They added that Machado is also accused “of carrying out scams that would have allowed him to Laundering of 550 million dollars originated in cocaine trafficking“.

I even think he tried to do a new wash “for 34 million dollars in Argentina “.

The megacause is about determining if “Fred” made his planes available to move cocaine shipments through various countries in the region.

The Juliá, Báez and the illegal gold of Guatemala

On January 2, 2011, the brothers Gustavo and Eduardo Juliá landed at the El Prat airport, Barcelona. They arrived aboard a Bombardier Challenger 604 jet loaded with 944.5 kilos of cocaine.

The Juliá thus became the protagonists of one of the most scandalous stories about drug trafficking between Argentina and Spain. Both were sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Machado’s name figured in that story. The now detained businessman was the one who got Gustavo Juliá the first plane (a Howker) with which the flights to Europe began, between 2009 and 2010.

Juliá also turned to Machado when he looked for an aircraft that would allow him to fly to Europe without having to make stops, but the mysterious businessman decided not to join that operation.

“It’s like they buy you a Citroen today and come tomorrow and they ask you for a Mercedes“, Machado explained later to the magazine NOTICIAS.

Finally, the Juliá family obtained the aircraft through a contract with the Jet Lease company, which, as Clarín revealed, included the deposit of insurance for $ 400,000 and a monthly payment of $ 75,000.

Some years later, the name “Fred” reappeared in another megacause. In this case, the so-called “Money route K“which exposed the maneuvers that were carried out during Kirchnerism, and for which the businessman Báez is detained, to launder money from corruption maneuvers linked to returns from public works.

In 2013 it became known that the Lázaro Báez scandal had two aircraft as protagonists: a Learjet 35A LV-ZSZ from the company Marla Jet SA, linked to the Juliá brothers, and a Cessna Citation III, registration N955 HG.

Lazaro Baez. Photo Federico Lopez Claro.

That Cessna was from Machado’s South Aviation Company. At that time, the Fort Lauderdale-based company told Clarín that the aircraft had been rented by financier Federico Elaskar, who sold the CJI company, known as “La Rosadita”, to Báez.

Last February, Báez was sentenced to 12 years in prison for laundering $ 55 million between 2010 and 2013.

The Justice determined that this illicit origin money was transferred to accounts in tax havens, then used to purchase Argentine Treasury bonds and later deposited in the accounts in Argentina of the Austral Construcciones company, owned by Báez.

Along with the businessman, his children Martín Báez were also sentenced, to a sentence of 9 years in prison, Leandro Báez, to 5, and Luciana and Melina Báez, to 3 in suspension.

And as if that weren’t enough, “Fred” is also being investigated in Guatemala for running a system to scam investors. According to the press of that country, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office found that “millions of dollars were sent to Machado, who was channeling part of the money to a mineral mine in Guatemala.”

“The name of Federico Andrés Machado came to light on January 27 during a summons in the Congress of the Republic as allegedly responsible for the exploitation of an illegal mine in Camotán, Chiquimula, where they would be extracting gold and silver,” El Periódico said. .