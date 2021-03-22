Brazilian Fred was subjected to racist insults dfter Manchester United’s defeat against Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-final. The Red Devils midfielder failed in the first goal of the afternoon, when his pass to Henderson fell short and led to Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal., and he also failed to stop Tielemans in the second. His performance was one of the worst since defending the Old Trafford jersey and this prompted reactions from fans, who filled his Instagram photo with monkey emojis and invited him to “go back to the favelas.” Fred disabled the comments on his post, although the consequence was that the comments piled up in old photos.

The insults to Fred have come in the same week that Jude Bellingham, recently summoned with the England senior team, also made public the comments he received on his social networks. This caused both Borussia Dortmund, his club, and the English Federation to project their message: “Something has to change, we are by your side,” said the Federation statement.