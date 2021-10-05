In great financial difficulty, FC Barcelona is paying the price on a sporting level.

The Catalans were unable to sign this summer apart from free players, and they especially had to let Lionel Messi go while the Argentinian agreed to extend while lowering his salary. But that was not enough, forcing Ronald Koeman to play with a formation which is much less scary than in the past, Antoine Griezmann having also left the Blaugrana club. In La Liga as in the Champions League, the results are very disappointing. The financial difficulties are still there, and it will certainly take more than a year to recover from them, even though the payroll has reduced considerably. So what future for FC Barcelona, ​​if it could not meet its debt? Even more savings to be made, or even a sale of the club by the members, who own it? Fred Hermel has looked into the question, and for him this historic decision is possible.

🗣️💬 @fredhermel : “If Barça were to go bankrupt, there is a solution that can be done and that has been done for most Spanish clubs … the social character disappears in favor of someone who buys everything. terrible for the supporters. ” #rmclive pic.twitter.com/qtF8WwNgOh – After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) October 4, 2021

” If Barça were to go bankrupt, there is a solution that can be done and that has been done for most of the Spanish clubs … the socio character disappears in favor of someone who buys everything, including the debt. There may eventually be this financial solution, which means that the members lose their decision-making majority. Their associative functioning is essential. Its status as a socios club could disappear, which would be terrible for the supporters »Delivered the consultant of RMC, who recalls that only a few clubs in Spain have kept the associative functioning, which allows the leaders not to have a free hand to do what they want with the association. But it also prevents the inflow of external funds into the club’s capital, and FC Barcelona is in dire need of it at the moment. However, this scenario has never really been mentioned in the instances of Barça.