In a game of ups and downs at the Maracanã stadium, Fluminense had a historic goal from top scorer Fred in the last minutes to get a 3-2 victory over Vila Nova, on Tuesday night (19), for the first leg. of the third round of the Copa do Brasil.

VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINEEEEEEENSE! OVERTURN! Ganso, Cano and Fred scored in the second stage and Tricolor went ahead of Vila Nova in the @Brazil’s Cup! The return is May 11th, in Goiânia! NEEEEEEEENSE! pic.twitter.com/8bkvhjiYVq — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) April 20, 2022

Now, the teams will meet again on May 11, at Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia. To reach the round of 16, Fluminense can even lose by a goal difference. Tigre have to overcome their opponent by two goals to qualify directly. In the event of a victory for Goiás by just one goal difference, the spot will be defined in the penalty shootout.

Vila Nova started the match with a clear proposal, closing in on the defense and trying to create opportunities for speed plays on the counterattack. Fluminense, on the other hand, found it difficult to articulate plays, missing an organizer in midfield.

Against this backdrop, Vila Nova opened the scoring in the 37th minute of the first half, when Donato took advantage of a corner kick to head in.

With a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Fluminense came back better for the final stage, but the visitors were the ones who reached the goal. At 11 minutes Alex Silva advanced freely on the right and crossed low to the middle of the area, where Pablo Dyego took advantage of the blackout of the Tricolor defense and did not forgive.

The Laranjeiras team felt the result, and started to give spaces to the opponent. Until, in the 16th minute, Willian Bigode was brought down in the penalty area and the referee awarded a penalty. After a lot of complaints from Vila Nova players, Ganso charged with category to discount.

Fluminense got excited and started to pressure the opponent, until, in the 26th minute, Marlon crossed to the area, the ball passed by Fred, but not by Argentine Cano, who propped up and equalized.

The Laranjeiras team continued to believe and, after trying so hard, managed to turn it around in the 42nd minute. Nonato received the ball at the entrance of the area and, even though he was marked by three opponents, he managed to pass it to Fred, who hit it in the first place, to guarantee the victory. With this goal, Fluminense’s number 9 became the top scorer in the history of the Copa do Brasil with 37 goals.

HE WILL CATCH YOU, NO WAY! ⚽️ With the goal in today’s victory @FluminenseFCThe @fredgol9 becomes the top scorer in my history! 3️⃣7️⃣ balls in the net and counting… A legend! #CopaIntelbrasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/Sl72A8o5Ap — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) April 20, 2022

Rowing victory

Another team to triumph at home was Remo, who beat Cruzeiro 2-1 playing at Baenão. Raposa even opened the scoring with Rodolfo, but Leão got the final victory thanks to goals from Willian Oliveira (against) and Daniel Felipe.

GAVE LION IN PARÁ! of turn, the @ClubeDoRemo managed to win the @Cruise by 2️⃣ to 1️⃣ and takes advantage of the second game! : Staff Images ▶️ Return game: 11/05 at 19 pm.#CopaIntelbrasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/yjKyJZYqKF — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) April 20, 2022

The teams meet again, in search of classification for the round of 16, on May 11 at the Mineirão stadium.

