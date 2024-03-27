Fred de Palma: “It didn't matter how much I won if I knew I could win more, and it didn't matter how much I lost if I knew I could lose more”

Fred de Palma he talked about his problem of gambling addiction, a topic covered in his song “Adrenalina”, in a long interview with Corriere della Sera. The singer claims to have resolved his excesses in terms of online betting but at the same time he states: “As Vasco Rossi perhaps said, it's not that I stopped, it's that I haven't started again yet.”



“In general I think that those who are artists always live in risk,” he says Fred de Palma – in a continuous bet, the standard of living changes whether you get a piece right or not. I believe this is the reason that has always made me live my life betting.” “The problem – continues the artist – is that I prefer to lose completely or win absolutely, the middle ground doesn't give me emotions. I have to either win everything or ruin everything. Either first in all of Europe or last in Sanremo, I don't even take tenth place into account. I believe that this “existential” approach of mine has influenced gambling, because it is exactly the online transcription of my way of life.”

He just couldn't stop himself? the journalist asks him. Fred de Palma he answers: “Winning was never enough. It wasn't important how much I won if I knew I could win more, and it wasn't important how much I lost if I knew I could lose more. It was a vicious circle, I realized that I never I played for the money: I never won, I never took the loot and ran. I always played for the thrill of seeing if I would win or lose absolutely that day.”

The singer then reveals that he lost “very high amounts, which are an insult to working people. At a certain point my life ran on one track: I get a hit and I bet the money I earn” but now he has “recognised the problem, which is the starting point for getting out of an addiction. I followed a path with a psychologist, I went through challenging months, the addiction is not only mental, but also physical: you sweat, you tremble, the obsessive thought chases you. It doesn't I like to say that now “I have won”, also because given the type of addiction this is not the case…. You know that it is an impulse that will always be within you, and it is up to you to be able to tame it.”