Film biopics are being prepared on the two most famous dancers in cinema, both also notable singers and actors, Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly. In Astaire’s case, it will be the last Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who confirms his role as the famous dancer. «The script arrived a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; They have not given it to me, “said the actor in December. It will not be the first time that we see Holland in dancing shoes, since the actor started in the world of acting on the stage of the theater, playing Billy Elliot in London, between 2008 and 2010. The British actor, 25 years, it was revealed internationally thanks to the Spanish film by Juan Antonio Bayona ‘The Impossible’.

Astaire is considered one of the greatest dancers of popular music of all time. He also starred in more than 30 film musicals, and had a theatrical career on Broadway and in London’s West End for at least 7 decades. Frederick Austerlitz, his real name, died at the age of 88 in 1987, being considered the best film dancer of the last century. His career on stage and film spanned 76 years, during which he appeared in 31 musical films. His most famous partner on the big screen was Ginger Rogers, with whom he made ten films.

On the other hand, Gene Kelly will be played by Chris Evans, author of the idea from which the script starts: The film will tell the story of a 12-year-old boy who works as an actor at MGM, in the 1950s, and begins to create an imaginary friendship with Kelly, while making his new movie.

Chris Evans’ next films go through ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Lightyear’, where he has voiced Buzz Lightyear in the new animated film from Pixar, from the ‘Toys Story’ saga, which tells the real story of the space toy . It will premiere on June 17, 2022.

Gene Kelly (1912-1996), real name Eugene Curran Kelly, began as a dancer in vaudeville theaters until, at the age of 30, he managed to make his Broadway debut with ‘Pal Joey’, where he was discovered by the producer and signed a contract with MGM. A multifaceted and versatile talent, his popularity grew with some of the mythical Hollywood musicals of the 1950s, such as ‘Singing in the Rain’, ‘A Day in New York’ and ‘An American in Paris’, of which he himself signed choreographies, and even participated as co-director in the first two. He also took part in other musicals such as ‘Brigadoon’, ‘Las girls’ and ‘Las señoritas de Rochefort’, and in 1956 he conducted solo ‘Invitation to dance’, which also consecrated him as director. His agile and athletic style, combined with a refined classical technique, revolutionized the concept of male dance in the field of film musicals.

Gene Kelly, with a terrible reputation for being egocentric, far from artistic confrontations, struck up a deep friendship with Fred Astaire, of which he claimed: “We were like brothers and on more than one occasion we exchanged roles.” If Fred Astaire revolutionized black and white musical cinema in the 30s, Kelly did it with the technicolor films of the 50s, changing the conceptual language of dance, integrating it into the script of the films.

In addition to the biopic of Astaire and Rogers, another of Frank Sinatra is being prepared, in this case as a Netflix television series, which will be produced by his daughter Tina, and which will be directed by Bill Condon (‘Gods and monsters’). It is billed as “the definitive bio-series” about the American singer, actor and producer – as a dancer he was infinitely limited -. The series is presented as ‘authorized’, by the Sinatra family, so dark inquiries cannot be expected, such as their commented relations with the mafia.