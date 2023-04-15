Friday, April 14, 2023, 9:42 p.m.



| Updated 10:36 p.m.

The Regional Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Frecom) expressed its concern this Friday about the new housing law, considering that some of the points it includes, such as the reduction in the consideration of a large holder and the cap on the price of rent, are “pure interventionism”. Its president, José Hernández, said in a statement that the employer rejects “all types of bureaucratic administrative intervention that make it difficult for citizens to access housing.”

He also stressed that the increase in taxes and interest rates, the reduction in the housing supply, legislative intervention and legal uncertainty constitute “a continuous attack on business activity and the construction sector.”

The regional PP also criticized that it is a law “that invades the powers of the autonomous communities and imposes an extremist model.” The regional deputy, Víctor Martínez-Carrasco, denounced that “limiting rental prices by law will cause a reduction in the supply of housing and will generate a parallel market that will mean a final increase in the cost to the tenant.”

For his part, the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, warned the Government of Spain that the new housing law will be analyzed from the regional Executive and “we will not hesitate to appeal it if it invades our powers.” “That ERC and Bildu decide the housing policy of our country is one more barbarity of the Sánchez government that ruins everything it touches,” said López Miras.