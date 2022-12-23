Today is another day, sparks between Valerio Scanu and Serena Bortone: “They combed you with firecrackers”

In the episode of Today is another day aired on December 22 Valerio Scanu and Serena Bortone let themselves be overwhelmed by a cyanide question and answer.

The mood of the episode was supposed to be Christmas, but the jokes that Scanu and Bortone exchanged have little to do with the goodness of Christmas.

The Schola Cantorum of the Accademia Santa Cecilia was also a guest on the programme. The choir sang some of the typical Christmas songs. At one point, the host asked Scanu to join them in her Christmas patterned sweater. “There’s also Valerio who’s here wearing a slightly ridiculous sweater, but suitable for Christmas. With Donald Duck, therefore also suitable for children”.

A comment that displaced the singer, who responded in kind: “You combed your hair with a firecracker and you tell me I’m ridiculous? That is…they combed it with firecrackers as if we were on December 31st”.

An exchange of jokes that fortunately ended in laughter from both. After Valerio Scanu’s performance, Serena Bortone complimented the singer: “Very good children and very good Valerio, because you always have a great voice, my darling”.