The fact that Mick Schumacher is Nikita Mazepin, a pair of Haas rookie pilots, had two opposite characters – apparently irreconcilable – and that there was no particular sympathy between the two was quite well known. However, the incident touched upon during the last lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix created considerable grain within the North American team. The relationship between the two rookies seems in fact to be now reduced to a minimum. After Schumacher’s insults via radio in Mazepin, heard worldwide in Baku, there was a clarification between the two, complete with an apology from the Moscow driver to the 2020 F2 champion.

Schumacher against Mazepin: “Do you want to kill us?”

The statements of both during the press conference for the presentation of the French GP, however, although marked by one apparent diplomacy, they do not offer good omens for the future. Schumacher opened the ‘verbal dances’. “Obviously you have to compete with him – he replied to those who asked him if he still had faith in Mazepin – trust is built and can surely be built again. Obviously right now I don’t really know what to expect in one on one“. Caustic words of the German son of art, before softening the tones. “In the end, I’m sure that after the talks we had with the team, everything should be in order. So you can build on that trust again “he concluded.

Ralf Schumacher: “Mazepin must be punished”

Mazepin’s reply was not long in coming. “I apologized to him for how he felt – commented the Russian, who defined the episode “Born of a misunderstanding” – he was clearly very upset. But I would just like to say that it is very important that you don’t expect to have it all too easy – Mazepin pointed out – I’m not going to not defend myself or whatever. If he felt the way he felt, I apologized. Because that’s what I think I have to do. But [le scuse] they weren’t for what I did [in pista]“.