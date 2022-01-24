The Frecciarossa of tennis does not look anyone in the face. And this time, for the third time on as many crossings, he grinds an excellent Alex De Minaur in three sets: 7-6 6-3 6-4. Jannik Sinner, aged 20 and a half, thus joins Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, equaling a precedent that dates back to Roland Garros in 1973, when Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci succeeded. Sinner is also the youngest to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Grand Slam since Nick Kyrgios did in 2015. Now the Italian top 10 is waiting to know who will be the rival on the way to the semifinal. The choice is between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz who face off in the evening.

The match

The match begins with the Australian, No. 32 on the board, who keeps his serve. In Jannik’s first serving turn, however, the advantages – to the South Tyrolean – are needed to keep the game. In the first three games no breaks: De Minaur seems more incisive in the service, but in the second round of the Australian tennis player, Sinner manages to respond effectively. Jannik also holds the second serve but must cancel three break points to his opponent. The first opportunity to sprint ahead comes in the 7th game for the Italian top 10 but he fails to materialize. Instead, he risks big in the 10th game, when it takes to stay in the set, and a couple of mistakes allow De Minaur to take advantage. But he finds the Jannik service, which remains at 5-5. We arrive at the tie break and Sinner takes out the top 10 that is in him, closes 7-3 putting the first set in the farmhouse. But the Australian supported by the home crowd does not get down in a scorching heat: he earns two break points which Sinner cancels. Immediately afterwards it is Piatti’s pupil who takes advantage of the increasingly numerous errors of De Minaur: break for the 2-0. From there, only attempts, in vain, to recover by Damon who also gives up the second set for 6-3. The third opens with another slap from Sinner, who snatches the serve from the home favorite and goes 3-1 in an instant. The 5th game cuts the legs of De Minaur who still gives up the joke but immediately after he takes it back. Sinner remains ahead of a break and then closes the qualification practice. Superstar note: every time Jannik has beaten De Minaur, he has returned home with the trophy …