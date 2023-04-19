Demi Vollering, 26-year-old Dutch from Sd Worx, won the 26th edition of the Freccia Wallonne women, 127 km with departure in Huy and arrival on the Wall of Huy, in Belgium. A truly excellent spring for Vollering, capable of already winning the Strade Bianche and the Amstel Gold Race. In the roll of honor it happens to Marta Cavalli, the Cremona from Fd-Suez who had imposed herself in 2022, while before that there had been 7 consecutive successes by the Dutch Anna Van der Breggen, who has now retired and who was in own flagship of Vollering. Demi won by 5″ on the German Lippert and 7″ on our Gaia Realini, the 21-year-old from Abruzzo of Trek-Segafredo capable of taking an excellent third place. Eighth at 16” Silvia Persico. In the afternoon waiting for the finale of the men’s event, which sees Tadej Pogacar, recent winner of both Flanders and three days ago of the Amstel Gold Race, as the big favourite. Staying with the Ardennes Classics, the grand finale will be Sunday with Liège-Bastogne-Liège.