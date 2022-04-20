Still Italy, still Italy when it comes to women’s cycling. While the men are in trouble, another great success for our girls has come from the Freccia Vallone. Just 4 days after the Paris-Roubaix win by Elisa Longo Borghini, it was the turn of Marta Cavalli who had already triumphed in the Amstel Gold Race. The 24-year-old from Cremona of the Fdj in the traditional final on the Huy Wall, 1300 meters with slopes even over 20 percent, showed a superfine tactical intelligence because she followed like a shadow one of the favorites, the Dutch Annemiek Van Vleuten who had tried action, and then overcame it in the last meters with the other Dutch Vollering third at 10 ”and Elisa Longo Borghini sixth. A truly magical spring which ideally kicked off the world champion Elisa Balsamo, capable of the trio between the Binda Trophy in Cittiglio, De Panne and Gand-Wevelgem. Then Marta Cavalli’s Amstel Gold Race, Elisa Longo Borghini’s Paris-Roubaix and now the Freccia Vallone – who hadn’t spoken Italian for twenty years, with the trio served by Fabiana Luperini – also from Cavalli. Waiting for the Liege on Sunday, it can already be said that at this moment the Italy of women is dominating the world.