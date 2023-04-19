Tadej Pogacar. Again Tadej Pogacar. Always Tadej Pogacar. The 24-year-old Slovenian from the UAE-Emirates won the Freccia Walloon, 87 edition, 194 kilometers and the traditional finish line on top of the Wall of Huy which has a maximum gradient of around 20 percent. In the roll of honor he succeeds the Belgian Teuns, king in 2022, while the record holder of successes always remains Alejandro Valverde (5). He also won the Freccia Wallonne, one can say seeing the Slovenian’s sensational palmares even if only in reference to this season: they already have 12 victories after those in Spain in February, 3 stages and the final classification of the Paris-Nice, Flanders and the ‘Amstel. Behind Pogacar according to Skjelmose, a young Dane from Trek-Segafredo, then the Spaniard Mikel Landa (Bahrain). At 3” Woods fourth and fifth Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), first of ours while Diego Ulissi did a great job in function of Tadej Pogacar. The Ardennes Classics will conclude on Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.