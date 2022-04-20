Dylan Teuns won the 86th edition of the Freccia Vallone, 202 km and traditional finish at the top of the Huy Wall. The 30-year-old Belgian from Bahrain-Victorious thus obtained his 13th success as a professional in front of a great Alejandro Valverde: the Spaniard from Movistar will turn 42 on Monday but is still very competitive and has missed some pedaling just for his sixth success in classic Belgian. The Russian Alexander Vlasov of Bora-Hansgrohe also went on the podium. Then the world champion Alaphilippe and Dani Martinez.