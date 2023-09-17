The last message from Captain Oscar Del Dò, to the guide of the Freccia Tricolore which crashed to the ground: he jumped with the parachute

The captain of the Tricolor Arrow which crashed in Turin is called Oscar Del Dò. He joined the Air Force in 2020, after hoping and dreaming for it for a long time, as he himself told the students during a meeting at the Malignani Technical Institute in Udine:

It was the dream in the drawer. So I participated and was lucky enough to be selected. I am now undergoing training and from May 1st I will be part of the patrol in all respects.

The flames of the Freccia Tricolore hit a car

It is not yet clear what exactly happened, according to a note published by the Air Force, it is very likely that Captain Oscar Del Doin the early stages of takeoff, might have lost altitude due to a bird or flock of birds, then crashing to the ground. The flames hit the car of a family who was traveling on the road that borders the airport at the time. The car was lifted, overturned and caught fire. The two parents managed to get out of the vehicle and save their 12-year-old son. Unfortunately, they were unable to do anything to help their 5-year-old daughter, who is died in the flames.

Captain Oscar Del Dò saved himself, managing to jump with a parachute. Shortly before, in his last message, he had announced that he had gods engine problems and having to disengage from the formation.

He was saved, but the plane crashed into the ground and caught fire. Just then, the flames hit a passing car. An entire family was involved. The 5-year-old girl did not survive, while her two parents and her 12-year-old brother were taken to hospital. They reported second degree burns in different parts of the body. Fortunately, according to initial reports, none of the three are in danger of their lives.