Genoa – “If I had done a history essay in high school and explained the war in Ukraine with the fact that Putin invaded Ukraine, the professor would have asked if I was deficient“. Carlo Freccero, former RAI director and mass media expert, tries to explain what is happening between Russia and Ukraine at the conference in this way “Reverse course to avoid war” organized in Genoa by the former senator and now M5s city councilor Mattia Crucioli. “It is clear that this reflection of mine arises from a very simple reason, because everything starts in some way from what was created with the pandemic. And in all this very precise context there is a truly important fact that struck me a lot – explained Freccero -: the disappearance of history. Of complex thought. Historical thinking has been eliminated. And it has been replaced somehow with the figure of “the enemy is very bad” and this is propaganda. Faced with this, I think we need to do some reflection and understand that we can no longer go on like this.”

“We live in an era that I didn't think we could ever live in again – Freccero then added in his speech – Faced with this I believe that the right attitude is not to take part and be fans but to say no totally to this type of war.”