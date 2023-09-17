Frecce Tricolori, the birds’ fault. From left: “Stop performances”

The day after the absurd tragedy of the Frecce Tricolori, we wonder how something like this could have happened, with a 5-year-old girl dying in the flames caused by the crash of one of the planes on display. “I was in the Frecce Tricolori and I too witnessed an accident caused by a flock of birds” Air Brigade General Urbano Floreani, with a long service as a pilot in the Italian Air Force, told La Stampa.

“Despite the precautions it is something that can always happen,” he says. And he explains: “On this occasion there are no doubts. Both the pilot on board and the Training Chief saw one or perhaps more birds impact the aircraft and enter the air intake of MB.339. The planes had just retracted their landing gear, a delicate moment in the flight. The pilot said that his engine stopped, he tried to restart it but couldn’t, and then he directed the plane towards a free area, towards the inside of the airport, and took off.”

La Stampa also notes that “it was supposed to be a day of celebration, for the nomination of the Italian admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone as president of the Military Committee of the Atlantic Alliance. And instead it becomes a day of tragedy for Defense”. The press reports that “the pilot is understandably tired. In the Air Force since 2007, who spent a long period at the helm of the Amx light fighter, had joined the Arrows in 2020. “It was my secret dream, so I participated and I was lucky enough to be selected”, he said in a meeting in his former school, in Udine. After touching the ground, Major Del Dò attempted to reach the burned remains of his plane, where he also saw a civilian car involved, but a passerby blocked him: «Where are you going, you killed a little girl», he shouted at him. And now these words echo in his head.”

And even from the left there are controversies. Luana Zanella, group leader of the Green and Left Alliance in the Chamber, expresses “condolence and pain for the death of a 5-year-old girl during the exercise for tomorrow’s airshow in Turin. Our thoughts go to his family around whom we gather.” Zanella then underlines that “the acrobatic ‘Frecce’ demonstrations must be the subject of an evaluation in light of their costs, especially at an environmental level, as well as their danger. We – he clarifies – believe they are performances that should be abolished”.

Freccia crash, pilot to register under investigation

In all likelihood, the name of the pilot of the ‘Frecce Tricolori’ patrol aircraft which crashed yesterday in San Francesco al Campo causing the death of a 5-year-old girl will be entered in the register of suspects of the Ivrea prosecutor’s office. The passage is in fact imposed by the procedure because it is necessary to carry out a series of unrepeatable technical checks. The act does not involve specific accusations or attributions of responsibility.

