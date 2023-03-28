Frecce Tricolori streaming and live TV: where to watch the flight over Rome today, 28 March 2023

Today, Tuesday 28 March 2023, the solemn military ceremony will take place on the Terrace of the Pincio in Rome to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Air Force. For the occasion, the overflight of some Air Force aircraft in service and of the Frecce Tricolori is planned. The overflight will be from 11.20 to 12.15 in Piazza del Popolo, then the arrows will close the ceremony and make one last pass to pay honors to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Where to see the Frecce tricolori live on TV and live streaming today, March 28, 2023? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The show will be broadcast live on Rai 1 from 10.50 with the special Tg1 which will talk about the celebrations of the Air Force’s centenary.

Frecce tricolori live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming thanks to the RaiPlay.it platform. And physically? To physically attend the show, you must be present in the central area of ​​Rome at the times indicated.

History

We have seen where to watch the passage of the Frecce tricolori in Rome on live TV and live streaming, but what is the history of the patrol? The National Aerobatic Team (PAN), whose official name is 313th Acrobatic Training Group, but which is commonly known as the Frecce Tricolori, is the aerobatic team of theItalian Air Force, born in 1961 following the decision of the Air Force itself to create a permanent group for the collective aerobatic training of its pilots; has its operational headquarters at the Rivolto airport (UD).

With ten aircraft (since 1982 they have used the Aermacchi MB.339 A/PAN MLU aircraft), nine of which in formation and one solo, they are the largest aerobatic team in the world, and their flight programme, including around twenty lasting about half an hour, it made them famous and recognized as one of the best aerobatic air patrols internationally, performing stunts all year round.