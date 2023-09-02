As usual, on the occasion of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, the Italian acrobatic team of the Tricolor Arrows flies over the Brianza track before the start of the race. A consolidated tradition that is repeated on the occasion of Formula 1 and MotoGP races taking place in Italy: from Imola to Mugello, up to Monza. Precisely in 2023, among other things, the Air Force celebrates its 100 years of history, therefore during all the transfers to reach the locations of the air shows scheduled for this year, the acrobatic team made a flyover over each regional capital. So here it is history and planes that the Frecce Tricolori have used over the years.