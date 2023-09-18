Frecce tricolori, the pilot of the accident investigated for “due act”

The Ivrea Prosecutor’s Office has notified a notice of guarantee to Major Oscar Del Do’the pilot of the plane involved in the accident that led to the death of Laura, a 5-year-old girl.

The magistrates hypothesize the crimes of disaster and manslaughter. The warranty notice was issued for allow the initiation of fundamental technical investigations, considered unrepeatable, aimed at shedding light on the circumstances that led to the crash of the Frecce Tricolori plane immediately after take-off from Turin Caselle airport. At the moment, authorities have not released further details on the ongoing investigationbut it has been confirmed that these technical investigations aim to establish the precise causes of the crash and determine any responsibilities.

Although to be confirmed, the tragedy that occurred in the Turin area has once again raised a problem, known as “bird strike”, or the collision between an airplane and one or more birds. The hypothesis that the bird strike could be the cause of the plane crash is one of the most plausible currently under consideration. However, the Ivrea Prosecutor’s Office is working in close collaboration with civil and military aviation experts to ensure a complete analysis of the events that led to the tragedy.

The pilot Oscar Del Do has been entrusted with a court-appointed lawyer, and again according to what we learn, it is possible that the defense of the soldier will be taken on by a lawyer from the State Attorney’s Office. The Frecce Tricolori pilot involved in the accident has so far received strong support from his community and colleaguesbut will now face a period of uncertainty.

Paolo Origliasso, the father of little Laura, who tragically died in the accident, is tormented by feelings of guilt. “I couldn’t separate her, I tried to unhook the seat, but I couldn’t. I did my best until the last moment”explains the man. “Where did I fail? What could I have done differently to save my daughter?”asks Paolo, who was discharged from hospital yesterday, while his 12-year-old son is still being treated for the burns suffered in the accident.

