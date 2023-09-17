The Ivrea prosecutor’s office has opened a case for air disaster and manslaughter following the accident that occurred yesterday afternoon, 16 September 2023, in San Francesco al Campo, near the Turin Caselle airport, where an Frecce aircraft Tricolori crashed during take-off causing the death of a 5-year-old girl.

After the impact, the aircraft in fact involved a car in which father, mother, a 12-year-old boy were travelling, all of whom were injured, and the only victim: a 5-year-old girl. Meanwhile, investigators continued their investigations until late yesterday evening. The chief prosecutor of Ivrea, Gabriella Viglione, is also on site and today the collection operations will continue to collect artefacts which were scattered during the impact both in the external and internal parts of the airport which remains closed until midnight today.

Now the investigations, entrusted to the Carabinieri of the Turin provincial command, will focus on ascertaining the exact causes of the accident which will have to establish whether it was caused by the impact of the aircraft with a flock of birds, as was immediately hypothesized. of what happened. Among the checks to be carried out, technical advice will be needed on the engine and on the instruments supplied with the aircraft and it will be necessary to decrypt the data from the black box and analyze the conversations between the pilot and the tower and those with the other patrol colleagues.